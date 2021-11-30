Pfizer vaccine executive moves to rival GlaxoSmithKline

For Glaxo, the hire will fill a long-vacant post. Its previous head of vaccine research, Emmanuel Hanon, departed the company in April for microbiome specialist Viome. Dr. Dormitzer brings with him to GSK his experience of developing mRNA vaccines, an area that Glaxo has gave priority to after the pandemic proved the potential of the new technology. In addition to the Covid-19 candidate, it is working on a mRNA shot for the seasonal flu and plans to investigate the technology against other infectious diseases, as well.

