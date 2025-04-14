Pfizer halts development of weight-loss pill

The decision
Pfizer is halting development of its experimental weight-loss pill, as the booming obesity drug market remains out of reach for the drug giant.
The company said Monday the stoppage comes after it reviewed clinical data and a study subject developed a liver injury that might have been caused by the drug, called danuglipron.
The key point
Halting the drug’s development means Pfizer still is unable to get a cut, for now, of the white-hot obesity market, which analysts say could reach $100 billion by the end of the decade.
Investors, who have been cool on Pfizer’s pipeline, have been waiting on results from Pfizer about the study.
“While we are disappointed to discontinue the development of danuglipron, we remain committed to evaluating and advancing promising programs in an effort to bring innovative new medicines to patients," said Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Chris Boshoff.
Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and other companies are also testing pills that could help people lose weight.
The context
This is Pfizer’s second run at getting its weight-loss pill danuglipron on the market. In 2023, Pfizer discontinued a study of a twice-daily version of danuglipron after disappointing trial results in which there were too many side effects.
In its latest iteration, Pfizer said its once-daily version of danuglipron met its goals in a dosing study but after review of the program’s clinical data, they would stop development of the drug.
The company said the study subject’s liver injury resolved after the patient stopped taking danuglipron. Pfizer declined to provide additional details on the liver injury.
The market reaction
Company shares have fallen more than half from its pandemic highs and Chief Executive Albert Bourla is looking to turn around the company’s fortunes.
