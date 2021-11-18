Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna jabs show better immunity

India is expected to soon roll out Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for its nationwide vaccination drive. “The number of the fully vaccinated individuals has surpassed the partially vaccinated eligible population for the first time in the country. India has in total administered more than 1.13 billion doses as per the 7 am provisional reports today (Wednesday) with the administration of 67,82,042 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours," said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union minister for health and family welfare. “The country will have vaccinated every Indian by the end of the month-long Har Ghar Dastak campaign," he said.