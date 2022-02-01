OPEN APP
 1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2022, 10:16 AM IST Reuters

Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE are expected to submit an emergency use authorization request on Tuesday to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vaccines for children aged six months to 5 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Coronavirus vaccines for children younger than 5 could be available as soon as end-February under a plan that would lead to the potential authorization of a two-shot regimen in the coming weeks, the Post reported, citing people briefed on the situation. The report says that the FDA urged the companies to submit the application so that regulators could begin reviewing the two-shot data.

Pfizer, BioNTech and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Pfizer had earlier said it expected the latest results from a clinical trial for children under the age of 5 by April.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

