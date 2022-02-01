Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children under 5 could be available by end of February: Report

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children under 5 could be available by end of February: Report

Coronavirus vaccines for children younger than 5 could be available as soon as end-February under a plan that would lead to the potential authorization of a two-shot regimen.
1 min read . 10:16 AM IST Reuters

  • Children vaccination: Covid-19 vaccines for children younger than 5 could be available as soon as end-February under a plan that would lead to the potential authorization of a two-shot regimen in the coming weeks

Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE are expected to submit an emergency use authorization request on Tuesday to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for vaccines for children aged six months to 5 years, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Coronavirus vaccines for children younger than 5 could be available as soon as end-February under a plan that would lead to the potential authorization of a two-shot regimen in the coming weeks, the Post reported, citing people briefed on the situation. The report says that the FDA urged the companies to submit the application so that regulators could begin reviewing the two-shot data.

Pfizer, BioNTech and the FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Pfizer had earlier said it expected the latest results from a clinical trial for children under the age of 5 by April.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

