Home / Companies / News /  Pfizer's 2021 profits doubled to $22 bn on strong Covid vaccine sales

Pfizer's 2021 profits doubled to $22 bn on strong Covid vaccine sales

Photo: AFP
1 min read . 06:07 PM IST AFP

Pfizer also expects $22 billion in sales of Paxlovid, the company's pill for Covid-19, in 2022

Pfizer said Tuesday it expects $32 billion in revenue from Covid-19 vaccines in 2022 as it reported annual profits had more than doubled to $22 billion.

The pharmaceutical giant also expects $22 billion in sales of Paxlovid, the company's pill for Covid-19, in 2022

