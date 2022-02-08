Pfizer's 2021 profits doubled to $22 bn on strong Covid vaccine sales

Pfizer also expects $22 billion in sales of Paxlovid, the company's pill for Covid-19, in 2022

Pfizer said Tuesday it expects $32 billion in revenue from Covid-19 vaccines in 2022 as it reported annual profits had more than doubled to $22 billion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pharmaceutical giant also expects $22 billion in sales of Paxlovid, the company's pill for Covid-19, in 2022

