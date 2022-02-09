Thanks almost entirely to its Covid vaccine Comirnaty and its Covid treatment Paxlovid, Pfizer has seen its full-year earnings more than double to $21.5 billion. Revenue for the year rose 92% to $81.5 billion.

Counting 2021 and the year ahead, the company stands to bring in at least $90 billion in sales from the two products. To put that windfall in context, 2021 peak sales of Abbvie’s arthritis drug Humira — which has long topped the list of annual drug sales — were $20.7 billion.

The question now is how Pfizer will spend all that Covid cash.

Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive officer, has repeatedly stressed that the company is mainly interested in the types of bolt-on acquisitions and deals that will bring in late-stage drugs and edgy earlier-stage technologies.

Naturally, that growing money pile prompts investors to wonder whether larger deals might be in the cards. On Tuesday’s earnings call, Bourla made clear that while Pfizer will be flexible in considering acquisitions, it will be most interested in areas where it has the scientific chops to create value, rather than synergy-driven deals.

Megamergers might have made financial sense earlier in the company’s history, he said. They typically require substantial cost-cutting to justify the premium paid in an acquisition, and in the past much of that activity has been driven not by success but by distress. Notably, in the early 2000s, Pfizer made a series of huge deals as it scrambled to survive the loss of patents on its blockbuster cholesterol drug Lipitor.

Today, its manufacturing, R&D and commercial engines are firing on all cylinders, Bourla said. He added, “This is not the time to disrupt the momentum of the company."

One area where Pfizer will focus its scientific prowess is in expanding the use of mRNA beyond Covid. The company believes that the Comirnaty vaccine is only a first act for the technology.

During the pandemic, Pfizer amassed a great deal of practical knowledge about mRNA — about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines and also about scaling up vaccine manufacturing to supply the world. Now it is assembling the pieces of a larger mRNA enterprise that will include both vaccines and treatments.

To that end, the company negotiated a cluster of deals last month designed to further build out both its pipeline and its expertise in making these complex products.

These deals included a pact with BioNTech, its partner in Comirnaty, for an mRNA-based shingles vaccine, and another with the gene-editing firm Beam Therapeutics. With Beam, Pfizer will use lipid nanoparticles — the fatty bubbles that Covid vaccines use to deliver the recipe for SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein to cells — to deliver the recipe for gene-editing tools that in theory can fix the underlying cause of certain rare diseases.

The company has also added help in manufacturing and improving the delivery of mRNA products. Both will be critical to realizing the full potential of mRNA technology, whether by producing large volumes of flu vaccines or developing mRNA-based therapeutics.

On the manufacturing side, Pfizer has licensed technology from Codex DNA that could allow it to more quickly create the genetic strands that go into its vaccines. This technology could, for example, reduce by a month the time needed to produce a flu vaccine. Bourla noted that would potentially allow researchers to more accurately predict which strains to include in a vaccine.

Getting that piece right matters to investors, too. Despite astounding growth in revenue thanks to its Covid products, Pfizer’s stock fell as much as 6.6% on Tuesday before rebounding to close down about 2.8%. One reason for that dip was that the company’s 2022 earnings-per-share guidance was in the $6 range rather than the $10 range, Evercore analyst Umer Raffat said in a note to investors. Investors seem to have underestimated tougher margins on mRNA vaccines, which are more expensive to produce than pills.

On the delivery side, Pfizer licensed lipid nanoparticle technology from Acuitus. As unsexy as this might sound, getting the vehicle right will be vital to the success of mRNA-based therapeutics. Once a company has a lipid nanoparticle that works well, swapping out the payload is easy. The world has seen this already as Pfizer and Moderna swiftly developed variant-specific Covid vaccines.

But the technical challenge is magnified when using a lipid nanoparticle for therapeutics. It’s not as easy as simply exchanging the code for a SARS-CoV-2 protein for, say, that of a gene editor. Each delivery vehicle behaves differently depending on what’s inside and how it is administered (intravenously or intramuscularly, for example).

Pfizer is assembling the right pieces to sort out that problem. Competition for other assets will be fierce — Pfizer isn’t the only company with an eye on mRNA — but it can offer a compelling case that it is an ideal partner.

