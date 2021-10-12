PFRDA to have three CRAs to manage NPS

According to a PFRDA circular, "CRAs are responsible to build, maintain and operate the NPS infrastructure. They act as an operational interface for intermediaries by setting up the Information Technology(IT) infrastructure. CRA's IT framework is to be scaled up as per evolving needs and adaptive for the record-keeping / administrative facility for future changes. CRAs develop new functionalities or utilities, establish new processes, continue with enhancements and develop modules to address the aspirational requirements of various stakeholders."