PFS hires forensic auditor to probe lapses

The appointment of the forensic auditor comes at a time capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) have taken note of the issues raised by three independent directors who recently quit alleging “instances of serious lapses in corporate governance" in PFS. In addition, Rakesh Kacker, a former bureaucrat, too stepped down as an independent director from the board of PTC India, also citing alleged corporate misgovernance in the non-bank lender.