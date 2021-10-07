P&G elevates Sundar Raman as global CEO of fabric and home care division

Raman succeeds Shailesh Jejurikar who was elevated as the company’s chief operating officer earlier this year as part of a global succession plan within the consumer-packaged goods company. Close to 350 Indian expats work in roles across Procter & Gamble, the company said highlighting the importance of India as an important talent pool for global consumer goods companies. Recently, Jejurikar became the first Indian to elevate to COO of the company.