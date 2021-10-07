Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >P&G elevates Sundar Raman as global CEO of fabric and home care division

P&G elevates Sundar Raman as global CEO of fabric and home care division

Sundar Raman, global CEO, fabric and home care division, Procter & Gamble
1 min read . 02:02 PM IST Livemint

  • Raman succeeds Shailesh Jejurikar who was elevated as the P&G’s chief operating officer earlier this year as part of a global succession plan within the consumer-packaged goods company

NEW DELHI : American packaged consumer goods company Procter & Gamble has named Sundar Raman as the global CEO of the company’s fabric and home care division, which includes brands such as Ariel, Tide, Ambipur and Downy.

Raman succeeds Shailesh Jejurikar who was elevated as the company’s chief operating officer earlier this year as part of a global succession plan within the consumer-packaged goods company. Close to 350 Indian expats work in roles across Procter & Gamble, the company said highlighting the importance of India as an important talent pool for global consumer goods companies. Recently, Jejurikar became the first Indian to elevate to COO of the company.

“In this role, Sundar is responsible for delivering top- and bottom-line growth through innovation (R&D), a synchronized E2E supply chain, brand-building and sales," the company said in a statement announcing his new role. P&G’s fabric and home care division represents about one-third of the company’s total sales and net earnings.

Sundar began his career at P&G as a market analyst in India in 1998; he subsequently moved to the United States where he worked in a variety of roles from business intelligence to marketing, in P&G Beauty. Raman is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, and the Indian Institute of Management.

In 2008, he joined North America fabric care business to lead innovation and marketing, and in 2019 was appointed president Fabric Care North America and P&G Professional, expanding his responsibilities to global home care in 2020.

