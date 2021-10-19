Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >P&G India launches 500 crore-fund to accelerate growth in rural areas

P&G India launches 500 crore-fund to accelerate growth in rural areas

Premium
A file photo of Procter & Gamble headquarters
2 min read . 01:12 PM IST Livemint

This new fund is a part of P&G India's 'vGROW' program that focuses on identifying and collaborating with start-ups, small businesses

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

FMCG major Procter and Gamble (P&G) India on Tuesday announced a fund worth 500 crore through which it aims to accelerate growth in rural areas by collaborating with external partners on innovations tailored for consumers and retailers for such markets.

FMCG major Procter and Gamble (P&G) India on Tuesday announced a fund worth 500 crore through which it aims to accelerate growth in rural areas by collaborating with external partners on innovations tailored for consumers and retailers for such markets.

The 'P&G Rural Growth Fund' will provide external partners an opportunity to collaborate with P&G on business solutions customised for meeting the needs of rural consumers, the company said in a statement.

The 'P&G Rural Growth Fund' will provide external partners an opportunity to collaborate with P&G on business solutions customised for meeting the needs of rural consumers, the company said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This new fund is a part of P&G India's 'vGROW' program that focuses on identifying and collaborating with start-ups, small businesses, individuals, and large organisations offering innovative industry-leading business solutions, it added.

Commenting on the initiative, P&G Indian Subcontinent CEO Madhusudan Gopalan said, "Rural India has a pivotal role to play in India's road to recovery from the pandemic. We have already seen the rural segment deliver a resilient performance during the last few months and will continue to be a key driver of growth for the FMCG industry."

For P&G, he said, "Accelerating our growth in the rural market is a strategic priority. With this, we set up P&G's 'Rural Growth Fund' to collaborate with external partners who understand the rural DNA and can enable us to deliver our superior products, communication, retail execution and value to our rural consumers."

Gopalan further said, "We also want to invest in empowering rural kiranas with tech-enabled solutions and best practices on inventory and store management that will help them build their businesses further. We are confident that through these partnerships we will be able to contribute towards the inclusive growth of the rural economy."

Through the vGROW platform, P&G India said it engages with over 2,000 Indian suppliers, including start-ups, small businesses and large organisations from a wide range of industries and services - from creative agencies to technology partners to material suppliers.

The company also said it has launched the fourth edition of 'P&G vGROW External Business Partner Summit,' from October 19-20, 2021, which will offer a platform to existing and new suppliers to pitch their solutions to P&G's leadership team to accelerate rural growth.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Will your global portfolio survive a taper tantrum?

Premium

Coming soon, a UPI moment in healthcare?

Premium

Cerberus, the US investor leading the race for Yes Bank ...

Premium

Oil is on the boil but OMC margins are holding firm

Stating that the rural market is a significant contributor to the growth of the FMCG industry, P&G India said, "The opportunities of the rural market are unique and require solutions that are tailor-made to meet the needs and consumer habits of the rural consumer."

Four years ago the company had launched the vGROW program with a vision to create an active collaboration platform for external partners and suppliers across India, Gopalan said adding, "Over the years, we have invested more than 680 crore in business solutions through this platform".

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!