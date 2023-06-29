P&G India to invest ₹2,000 crore it set up export hub in Gujarat

P&G India to invest ₹2,000 crore it set up export hub in Gujarat2 min read 29 Jun 2023, 10:27 AM IST
Procter & Gamble India will invest ₹2,000 crore to establish a new personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Gujarat, which will become an export hub for the company. The plant will manufacture products from P&G's global healthcare portfolio and create hundreds of jobs.
Procter & Gamble India will invest ₹2,000 crore to establish a new personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Gujarat. This will be their ninth plant in India, manufacturing popular brands like Ariel, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×