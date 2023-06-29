comScore
P&G India to invest ₹2,000 crore it set up export hub in Gujarat
P&G India to invest ₹2,000 crore it set up export hub in Gujarat

 2 min read 29 Jun 2023, 10:27 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

Procter & Gamble India will invest ₹2,000 crore to establish a new personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Gujarat, which will become an export hub for the company. The plant will manufacture products from P&G's global healthcare portfolio and create hundreds of jobs.

Procter & Gamble India will invest 2,000 crore to establish a new personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Gujarat. This will be their ninth plant in India, manufacturing popular brands like Ariel, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper.

The new plant spread across a 50,000 sq metre area in Sanand will produce products that are part of P&G’s global healthcare portfolio, especially digestives, a company statement said.

"This facility will be operational over the next few years and is set to become an export hub for P&G globally, as it will help P&G India in serving consumers across the globe," it said.

Besides, this will also help create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, thereby offering a significant boost to the local economy, it added.

P&G India CEO LV Vaidyanathan announced a new investment during a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The facility will enhance P&G's existing manufacturing footprint in India and marks the second major investment in the Indian FMCG sector by an MNC in the past year.

The new unit "will use state-of-the-art technology to manufacture superior products in the digestive wellness space and is designed to be fully automated based on the modern concept of Industry 4.0. This concept employs futuristic technology, including the latest vision systems for quality checks, robotic equipment for material movement and operator cockpits to name a few," it said.

"The investment is being planned through an unlisted private company and does not impact any of the listed public companies of the P&G group in India," the company said.

Earlier in September, global food & beverage conglomerate Nestle SA announced plans to invest 5,000 crore in India in the next three-and-a-half years to accelerate its core business in the country and leverage new growth opportunities.

Updated: 29 Jun 2023, 10:27 AM IST
