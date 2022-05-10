P&G India to invest 500 crore in women-led businesses by 2025

As part of its commitment, P&G India will also introduce the ‘P&G ReLaunch program’ that will welcome back professionals who took a break from their career and are looking to restart their careers in STEM roles. This program is part of the company’s commitment to strengthening diversity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and will focus on people looking to relaunch their careers in IT, research & development, and product supply, the company said.