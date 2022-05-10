P&G India to invest 500 crore in women-led businesses by 2025

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Procter & Gamble India on Tuesday promised investments to the tune of ₹500 crore on women-led businesses in the country between 2021 and 2025.
“Last year, P&G committed to spending a cumulative total of ₹300 crore by deliberately working with women-owned and women-led businesses in India, from the year 2021 to 2025. With already more than ₹200 crore invested through this initiative in the first year across India, the company is now elevating this commitment to ₹500 crore by 2025," the maker of Tide and Pantene brands said in a statement.
The company also hosted its third annual #WeSeeEqual summit aimed at enhancing equality and inclusion across India.
As part of its commitment, P&G India will also introduce the ‘P&G ReLaunch program’ that will welcome back professionals who took a break from their career and are looking to restart their careers in STEM roles. This program is part of the company’s commitment to strengthening diversity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and will focus on people looking to relaunch their careers in IT, research & development, and product supply, the company said.
P&G India will also improve the accessibility of its brand advertising, including social media content and websites, by making it accessible to people with sight and hearing impairments by 2024.
The company is also set to introduce the ‘P&G Shiksha Betiyan Scholarship Program’ to provide financial aid and mentorship to young girls.
“In India, we have made strong progress in driving equality and inclusion inside and outside of P&G by taking deliberate actions that break barriers and tackle biases that hold us back. This year, taking this further, we are announcing bold actions and new commitments and also expanding existing ones which will enable us to play an active role in driving equality and inclusion in society," said Madhusudan Gopalan, CEO, P&G Indian Subcontinent.