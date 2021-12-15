State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's (PGCIL) on Wednesday approved an interim dividend of ₹7 per ₹10 share for the financial year 2021-22.

The interim dividend shall be paid to the members on 11 January next year, the company said in a BSE filing.

"The board of directors in its meeting held today i.e. on December 15, 2021, has approved the payment of an interim dividend of ₹7 per equity share of ₹10 each (including a special dividend of ₹3 per equity share) i.e. at the rate of 70 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital for the financial year 2021-22," as per the regulatory filing.

Power Grid Corporation of India's consolidated net profit rose 9.12% to ₹3376.38 crore on 7.74% rise in net sales to ₹10266.98 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Power Grid Corporation of India, a "Maharatna" Central Public Sector Enterprise, is the country's largest electric power transmission utility. The government held 51.34% stake in the firm.

