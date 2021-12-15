OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  PGCIL board okays 7/share interim dividend for 2021-22
Listen to this article

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's (PGCIL) on Wednesday approved an interim dividend of 7 per 10 share for the financial year 2021-22.

The interim dividend shall be paid to the members on 11 January next year, the company said in a BSE filing.

"The board of directors in its meeting held today i.e. on December 15, 2021, has approved the payment of an interim dividend of 7 per equity share of 10 each (including a special dividend of 3 per equity share) i.e. at the rate of 70 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital for the financial year 2021-22," as per the regulatory filing.

Power Grid Corporation of India's consolidated net profit rose 9.12% to 3376.38 crore on 7.74% rise in net sales to 10266.98 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Power Grid Corporation of India, a "Maharatna" Central Public Sector Enterprise, is the country's largest electric power transmission utility. The government held 51.34% stake in the firm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout