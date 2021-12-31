NEW DELHI: State-owned Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Friday celebrated the first anniversary of One Nation-One Grid-One Frequency.

“POWERGRID celebrated the anniversary of this momentous occasion on 31st December, 2021 by organizing a number of events. 70 Sub-stations across India along with Regional Headquarters have been lit up in tricolour to mark this momentous achievement," power ministry said in a statement.

The state-run Power System Operation Corp Ltd (Posoco) oversees the country’s critical electricity load management functions through the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC) and a set of regional load dispatch centres (RLDCs) and state load despatch centres (SLDCs). India has 33 SLDCs, five RLDCs--for the five regional grids that form the national grid--and one NLDC.

“Grid management in the country, on a regional basis started in the sixties. At the beginning, state grids were interconnected to form a regional grid and India was demarcated into 5 regions namely Northern, Eastern, Western, North Eastern and Southern regions," the statement said.

All possible measures are taken to ensure that the grid frequency always remains within the 49.90-50.05 Hz (hertz) band.

“It all came together when the Southern Region was connected to the Central Grid, with commissioning of 765 kV Raichur-Solapur Transmission Line, thereby achieving ‘ONE NATION-ONE GRID-ONE FREQUENCY’," the statement added.

This assumes importance given that four out of India’s five regional load despatch centres that help oversee the country’s critical electricity load management functions have witnessed cyber-attacks. Red Echo, a hacker group affiliated with the Chinese government, had repeatedly targeted India’s power grid earlier this year.

