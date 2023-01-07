Pharma and Healthcare Sector - Emerging trends for 2023

Hospitals and Pharmacies

Hospitals are expected to remain the major beneficiaries of the rising healthcare spends in the country as they account for about 75% of the healthcare spending. Growth opportunity remains robust due to under penetration combined with strong demand for quality healthcare given rising affordability and burgeoning lifestyle diseases and improving medical insurance penetration. Past few years, healthcare sector has exhibited strong growth momentum which is expected to continue as the industry undertakes aggressive capacity expansion post Covid-19, supported by sustained average revenue per bed and improving case mix. Some of the developing trends within hospital & pharmacies include,