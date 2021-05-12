The Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA) on Wednesday urged the government to use World Trade Organization’s (WTO) provisions to issue compulsory licenses to pharmaceutical companies to manufacture drugs like remdesivir that are used in the treatment of covid-19.

“WTO has also provided provision of Compulsory Licensing (CL) just for tackling such an eventuality. Our Government should not feel shy in invoking this very thoughtful provision in the interest of humanity and our citizens," IDMA said in its position paper on patent waivers.

The comments come on the back of recent shortages in supply of remdesivir and tocilizumab, among other drugs, across hospitals in India following a sharp surge in covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

Remdesivir is manufactured in India by seven companies—Hetero Drugs, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Jubilant Life Sciences, Viatris and Syngene International—through a voluntary licence issued by Gilead Sciences Inc. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries also manufactures remdesivir through a partnership with Syngene.

On the other hand, tocilizumab is only imported into and distributed in India by Cipla from Roche under the brand ‘Actemra’.

In its position paper, IDMA said that intellectual property rights need to be urgently waived off across the world for covid-19 drugs during the pandemic to boost their production and ensure adequate supply.

“Global Pharma companies owe at least this much to mankind," the industry body said.

However, in the case of vaccines, IDMA said simple waiving of patents for vaccines will not be enough for increased availability.

“What is more important is grant of ‘voluntary licenses’ (VL) by the patent holders to Indian companies with sufficient expertise in this field," it said, adding that other global vaccine makers need to follow the example set by AstraZeneca and Serum Institute and “similarly transfer technology to Indian companies against reasonable royalties".

India is currently facing a crunch in supply of covid-19 vaccines, as Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech International are unable to meet the staggering demand for Covishield and Covaxin respectively, especially after the Central government opened up vaccination for all adults from just high priority groups—healthcare and other frontline workers and people above 45 years of age—last month.

Voluntary licenses are given by patent holders to other manufacturers, like generic drugmakers, to produce and market the drug in specific regions in lieu of royalty. Apart from remdesivir, Merck last month issued voluntary licenses to five Indian companies—Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Labs and Sun Pharma—to manufacture and market its investigational oral drug molnupiravir, once it gets emergency authorisation in India.

Compulsory licensing are issued by governments, under emergency situations, to allow generic drugmakers to produce a patented product without having to take permission from the patent holder. Such moves, though rare, give governments the firepower to confront emergency health challenges.

However, since burning its fingers with Gilead’s hepatitis C drug back in 2015—a move that saw the US retaliate—the Indian government has not keen on asking Gilead or any foreign company to compulsorily issue generic licence for their novel drugs.

An issue over patents for Gilead’s novel drug Sovaldi led to tensions between India and the US in 2015. The Indian patent office in 2015 rejected the company’s patent application filed in July 2014 for the hepatitis C drug on the grounds that it was not a significant improvement over an earlier compound developed by another firm.

