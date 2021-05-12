Pharma companies urge govt to issue compulsory licenses to make covid-19 drugs

India is currently facing a crunch in supply of covid-19 vaccines, as Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech International are unable to meet the staggering demand for Covishield and Covaxin respectively, especially after the Central government opened up vaccination for all adults from just high priority groups—healthcare and other frontline workers and people above 45 years of age—last month.

