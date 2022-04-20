NEW DELHI : Indian drugmakers have seen subdued sentiments of late. Companies reported a decline in sales in March and input cost pressures may keep their earnings growth and margins under pressure.

Analysts at PhillipCapital expect the pharma companies to deliver modest earnings performance in the March quarter amid lower contribution from covid-related treatments and cost pressures.

Contributions from covid treatment and management drugs last year have led to a high base, putting pressure on growth numbers. Indian drug sales fell 2% in March from a year ago after remaining flat in February. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said they expect the next two months to be tough as well owing to last year’s high base.

Though the volume growth for acute products remains weak, sales of chronic products continued to grow well. As a result, the acute segment’s sales growth prospects remain strong beyond the next few months of the high base, and analysts thereby remain positive on pharma market growth prospects during FY23.

Prashant Nair, an analyst at Ambit Capital, said the brokerage expects India pharma market sales growth to be stable in the 8-10% range, with larger companies growing faster as they continue to gain market share. Nair also does not see any structural slowdown in growth from these levels.

However, Nair expects higher input costs to crimp margins “though the industry has some levers—mainly price hikes in India business—to offset these to a large extent".

The prices for drugs falling under the National List of Essential medicines (NLEM) had already been allowed to be raised in line by a record 10.8%, in line with wholesale inflation.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said they expect companies to announce price hikes for their NLEM drugs from April, given the input cost pressures.

In addition, the new launches of large products lined for FY23 will help companies manage pricing pressure in the US and see an improved margin trajectory.

The outlook for the US business remains better for companies that have invested in injectables, biosimilars and other speciality products. Manufacturers such as Sun Pharma, Biocon, Aurobindo, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Lupin Ltd and Zydus Lifesciences may benefit.

Contract manufacturers such as Divi’’s Laboratories, Syngene International, and Gland Pharma, too, remain key beneficiaries of the outsourcing opportunities available in the international markets.

“We expect FY23 to be a stronger year vis-a-vis FY22 as generics pricing pressure normalizes and inventory restocking related weakness in APIs and ARVs also eases off," Nair said.