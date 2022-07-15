Pharma is place to hide during recession

One major area of concern is drug-pricing legislation being negotiated in Washington. It increasingly looks as if some sort of drug-price bill will pass as part of a broader package, representing a revenue hit for the industry. But that could turn out to be something of a clearing event rather than a drag on shares. While provisions in the bill allowing for Medicare negotiation on a small list of drugs is a headwind for the industry, it will disproportionately affect companies more reliant on a single product such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which could suffer as much as a 15% revenue hit from caps on its macular degeneration drug Eylea. The broader industry will take a hit, but it should be manageable, with analysts predicting a few percentage points shaved off industry sales.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}