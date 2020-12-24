Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Pharma sector revenue, margins likely to remain healthy in FY22: ICRA

2 min read . 02:49 PM IST

ANI

The revenue growth in FY22 is expected to be slightly better at 8 to 11%, though lower incidences of acute diseases, lesser OPDs and elective surgeries may continue to have some bearing on growth and will depend upon the course of the pandemic