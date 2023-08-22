PharmEasy plans ₹3,500 cr rights issue next week

PharmEasy plans ₹3,500 cr rights issue next week2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 11:51 PM IST
Temasek Holdings, TPG, Prosus, CDPQ, Eight Roads, LGT, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ, Amansa, OrbiMed and Sunil Kant Munjal’s family office have already committed to invest as much as ₹2,000 crore
MUMBAI : Omnichannel pharmacy chain PharmEasy will raise ₹3,500 crore through a rights issue next week, multiple people aware of the development said, helping it repay a big chunk of its loans to Goldman Sachs.
