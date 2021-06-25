OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >PharmEasy to acquire 66% stake in diagnostic chain Thyrocare for 4,500 cr

Mumbai: Online medicine delivery startup PharmEasy's parent entity will acquire a 66% stake in Tyhrocare Technologies Ltd, one of the largest diagnostics chains in India, Thyrocare informed the stock exchanges in the notification.

Thyrocare promoter group led by its founder A Velimani will sell a 66.11% stake to PharEasy for consideration of 4,546 crore, the filing said.

The acquisition has triggered an open offer under which PharmEasy will acquire up to 26% shareholding in the company from public shareholders.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout