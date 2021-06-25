Mumbai : Online medicine delivery startup PharmEasy's parent entity will acquire a 66% stake in Tyhrocare Technologies Ltd, one of the largest diagnostics chains in India, Thyrocare informed the stock exchanges in the notification.

Thyrocare promoter group led by its founder A Velimani will sell a 66.11% stake to PharEasy for consideration of ₹4,546 crore, the filing said.

The acquisition has triggered an open offer under which PharmEasy will acquire up to 26% shareholding in the company from public shareholders.

