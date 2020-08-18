PharmEasy to merge with rival Medlife to create $1bn entity

The online pharmacy sector is expected to see a spurt in acquisitions, as multiple large players are looking to enter the segment. Amazon India launched ‘Amazon Pharmacy’ in Bengaluru last week and will conduct pilots in other cities. Reliance Retail—through its SMART Point outlets—plans to scale up its grocery and pharmacy platforms. Reliance Industries Ltd has been in discussions with startups across sectors for potential acquisitions or stake buys. It is reportedly in talks to buy a majority stake in Chennai-based online pharmacy Netmeds.