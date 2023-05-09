Pharmeasy charts turnaround, turns cash flow positive Apr4 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 11:37 PM IST
In April, it eked out monthly adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) or a positive cash flow from operations in ‘double digit’ crores.
MUMBAI : Pharmacy retailer Pharmeasy is scripting a turnaround and has become operationally cash flow positive in April, in a sign that the company’s efforts at cutting expenses are beginning to bear some fruit, two people familiar with the development said.
