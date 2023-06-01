Pharmexcil asks Indiana Ophthalmics to recall contaminated eye drops after complaint by Lanka

Pharmexcil asks Indiana Ophthalmics to recall contaminated eye drops after complaint by Lanka2 min read 01 Jun 2023, 08:56 PM IST
Pharmexcil has directed the company to investigate the reasons for contamination of the alleged product and update the pharma export council body for further action by 3 June
NEW DELHI : India’s pharmaceutical export promotion council which is the part of ministry of commerce has asked for the explanation from the Gujarat based pharma company-- Indiana Ophthalmics (LLP), after Sri Lankan Ministry of health raised complaint against India made eye drops linked to causing eye infection in more than 30 people. In the last one year, this is the fourth such incident when Indian made drugs are being declared contaminated in other countries.
