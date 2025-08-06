Philadelphia Transit System Sets One-Week Deadline to Avoid Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Philadelphia’s transit system must secure new state funding by next Thursday to avoid drastic cuts to its train and bus service that shuttles people around the US’ sixth-largest city.

Officials at Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, known as SEPTA, warned in a meeting on Wednesday that without an infusion of cash by Aug. 14, the system will cut 20% of its service. That includes eliminating 32 bus routes and a significant reduction to train options beginning on Aug. 24, according to Scott Sauer, SEPTA’s general manager.

“At that point, we will be left with no other choice but to begin dismantling the SEPTA system,” Sauer said. “Tens of thousands of people or more will be left with no viable public transportation options.”

The looming service cuts come as the system is trying to fill a $213 million budget deficit. SEPTA also plans to hike fares, including a 21.5% increase on Sept. 1, for riders using the commuter lines, as well as a full hiring freeze later that month. More drastic cuts will take effect in January if funding problems persist, Sauer said.

As part of the changes, the line connecting the city to its airport will run on a reduced schedule and the Sports Express will be cut. That service takes fans to the professional sports stadiums including the home of the Philadelphia Eagles and Major League Baseball’s Phillies, said Jody Holton, SEPTA’s chief planning and strategy officer.

“These service cuts are unprecedented and not just for SEPTA,” Holton said. “No major transit agency has had to take steps this drastic.”

