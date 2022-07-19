Philip Morris can use tobacco taboo to its advantage
Activist investor Elliott may push the maker of Marlboro cigarettes to increase its $16 billion offer for Swedish Match
Activist investor Elliott may push the maker of Marlboro cigarettes to increase its $16 billion offer for Swedish Match
There are good reasons why activist investors usually steer clear of the tobacco industry.
There are good reasons why activist investors usually steer clear of the tobacco industry.
Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in oral nicotine-pouch maker Swedish Match, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. Philip Morris International has offered to pay $16 billion in cash for the Stockholm-listed business.
Elliott Investment Management has built a stake in oral nicotine-pouch maker Swedish Match, Bloomberg reported earlier this month. Philip Morris International has offered to pay $16 billion in cash for the Stockholm-listed business.
Philip Morris, which sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S., needs 90% of Swedish Match investors to tender their shares by the end of September to delist the company. The high bar is helpful for Elliott. Under Swedish rules, there is no way to switch to a merger and push the deal through on a vote with a lower hurdle, analysts at Cowen said. Investors that want a higher offer already own around 5% of the share capital.
A price increase doesn’t need to be big, though. If Swedish Match sold any other product, PMI would have more competition for what is a fast-growing, lucrative acquisition target. But the addictive nature of its product means regular consumer staples companies won’t touch the category. Private-equity buyers that might otherwise like a business with little debt and plenty of cash are likely to stay away for the same reason, and won’t want to get into a bidding war with PMI.
Among PMI’s tobacco rivals, U.S.-focused Altria would face antitrust problems if it tried to disrupt the deal. British American Tobacco is already carrying a lot of debt from its 2017 purchase of Reynolds American, and Japan Tobacco would need to borrow heavily to outbid its deeper-pocketed competitor.
The Swedish Match offer isn’t getting pushback so far from Sweden’s domestic investors, either. State pension funds that might otherwise object to the takeover of a successful local business at the current price avoid tobacco stocks for ethical reasons.
Philip Morris does want Swedish Match badly. A takeover would give it a distribution network in the U.S., which is the biggest market in the world for smokeless products such as vape pens and heated tobacco sticks. A foothold in America will help the company to meet its target to make 50% of net revenue from noncombustible brands by 2025. PMI also gets dollar earnings—important for a company that pays its dividend in greenbacks but makes a lot of sales in volatile emerging market currencies such as the Turkish lira, Mexican peso and Indonesian rupiah.
Swedish Match’s shares are now trading at a 0.2% discount to the offer price, compared with 1.4% before news reports that Elliott had bought the stock. That suggests investors think the activist’s involvement might get them a small bump but not much more. For once, stigmas about nicotine could work in PMI’s favor.