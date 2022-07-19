Philip Morris can use tobacco taboo to its advantage

A price increase doesn’t need to be big, though. If Swedish Match sold any other product, PMI would have more competition for what is a fast-growing, lucrative acquisition target. But the addictive nature of its product means regular consumer staples companies won’t touch the category. Private-equity buyers that might otherwise like a business with little debt and plenty of cash are likely to stay away for the same reason, and won’t want to get into a bidding war with PMI.

