Philip Morris needs to keep Swedish Match deal alight

The bidder can still lower the hurdle later. Under Sweden’s takeover rules, it can be reduced even after the offer period has expired. Investors are betting that the tobacco giant wants Swedish Match enough to take this route. The company’s shares are trading just 1.7% below the 116 krona offer price. If they worried PMI might walk away, the stock would be down more, having traded around 80 kronor before the approach.

