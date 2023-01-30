Philips cuts 6,000 more jobs after sleep device recall losses deepen1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:11 PM IST
- Philips Chief Executive Roy Jakobs announced the ‘difficult, but necessary further reduction of our workforce’ by 2025
Embattled Dutch medical tech maker Philips said on Monday it will slash 6,000 more jobs worldwide after fresh losses caused by a massive recall of faulty sleep respirators.
