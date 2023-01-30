Philips cuts 6,000 more jobs after sleep device recall losses deepen

Embattled Dutch medical tech maker Philips said on Monday it will slash 6,000 more jobs worldwide after fresh losses caused by a massive recall of faulty sleep respirators. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief Executive Roy Jakobs announced the "difficult, but necessary further reduction of our workforce" by 2025, which comes just three months after it announced another 4,000 cuts.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.