Philips found low health risk in test of recalled apnea devices

Philips CEO starts tenure by cutting 4,000 jobs amid recall woes

Philips initiated its first recall of potentially faulty sleep apnea products in June 2021, with the US Food & Drug Administration also labeling those as a Class 1 issue. The company has made cumulative financial provisions of around €885 million ($940 million) for the recall of affected devices and has warned it might need to increase the money it sets aside as user lawsuits progress.