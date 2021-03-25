"This transaction concludes our major divestments," Philips Chief Executive Frans van Houten said.
"Going forward, our focus is on extending our leadership in health technology."
Philips said last year it intended to sell the division, whose coffee machines, air purifiers and vacuum cleaners generated 2.2 billion euros in sales last year, as it was no longer part of its core business.
Philips shares were up 1.7% at 1105 GMT, leading Amsterdam's blue chip AEX index, as it said the deal would lead to net cash proceeds of 3 billion euros in the third quarter.
The company also expects to receive around 700 million euros in the coming years, as Hillhouse will license the Philips brand name for 15 years under the deal.
Van Houten said the proceeds would be used for a mix of dividends, share buybacks and possible acquisitions, but said no new takeovers were in sight.