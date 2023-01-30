Philips to cut 13% of jobs in safety and profitability drive2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:19 PM IST
To secure its future and improve course of financial performance, Philips has announced 13% cut in its workforce which will leave its 6,000 employees jobless. Philips will make half of the job cuts this year, and rest of them in 2025
Dutch health technology company Philips will scrap another 6,000 jobs worldwide as it tries to restore its profitability and improve the safety of its products following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked off 70% of its market value.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×