Philips to cut a further 6,000 jobs2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 08:33 PM IST
- Health-technology company swings to a fourth-quarter loss as costs rise
Royal Philips NV said it would cut an extra 6,000 jobs by 2025, including 3,000 this year, as part of a reorganization aimed at improving its performance, adding to a wave of corporate layoffs in recent weeks.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×