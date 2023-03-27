Phoenix Mills arm, CPP Investment completes 2nd tranche of investment in Plutocrat Commercial Real Estate worth ₹160 Cr2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Phoenix Mills arm, Canada Pension Plan Investment (CPP Investment) completes 2nd tranche of investment today in Plutocrat Commercial Real Estate (PCREPL) worth ₹160 Cr.
Phoenix Mills arm, Canada Pension Plan Investment (CPP Investment) completes 2nd tranche of investment today in Plutocrat Commercial Real Estate (PCREPL) worth ₹160 Cr. By subscribing to 5,195 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each at a premium of ₹1,442,723.3975, totalling ₹749,50,00,000/- and by the secondary acquisition of 260 equity shares of PCREPL from the Company for a consideration of ₹37,50,00,000/-, CPP Investment had completed its first tranche of investment of ₹787 crores in PCREPL in November 2021.
