Phoenix Mills arm, CPP Investment completes 2nd tranche of investment in Plutocrat Commercial Real Estate worth 160 Cr

“In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that CPP Investment has, on March 27, 2023, completed its second tranche of investment in PCREPL on private placement basis by subscribing to 1,109 equity shares having face value of ₹10/- at a premium of ₹14,42,731.2083 per equity share aggregating to ₹160 crore. As a result of the aforesaid investment by CPP Investment and allotment of equity shares by PCREPL, the Company and CPP Investment hold 59.74% and 40.26% respectively, of the paid up equity share capital in PCREPL," said Phoenix Mills in a stock exchange filing today.

