Phoenix Mills, GIC set up $733 million retail and office venture

Lee Kok Sun, chief investment officer of real estate, GIC, said, "We are pleased to partner with PML in this Joint Venture to acquire a stake in these best‐in‐class retail assets in prime locations in India. With the management capabilities of a leading partner like PML, we believe that the Joint Venture will generate resilient long‐term returns. GIC has been investing in India for more than a decade and our long‐term confidence in the Indian real estate market remains strong."