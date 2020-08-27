Phone giant Xiaomi jumps to two-year high after better-than-expected profit

The phone maker appointed a new chief financial officer, former Credit Suisse head of Asia technology Alain Lam, confirming a Bloomberg News report. The veteran investment banker, who worked on the public listings of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Google and Pinduoduo Inc., will take up his new role in October and could help Xiaomi uncover value in the more than 300 companies it has backed. That sprawling portfolio of startups, ranging from Segway owner Ninebot Inc. to portable charger maker Zimi and Huami Corp., are key to Xiaomi’s longer-term ambition of building a network of home devices for the so-called Internet of Things.