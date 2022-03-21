PhonePe acquires micro-entrepreneur platform GigIndia for undisclosed amount

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PhonePe said it will also leverage GigIndia's network of freelance micro-entrepreneurs to help corporates and enterprises acquire more customers and scale up their distribution channels.
The acquisition will also strengthen PhonePe’s offerings and value proposition to its corporate and enterprise partners. According to some estimates, India’s freelance community space is projected to grow to $20-30 billion by 2025.
"We are excited to welcome GigIndia’s team to PhonePe and leverage their domain expertise to offer value added services to our enterprise partners, helping them scale, expand and grow their businesses," said Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe
Sahil Sharma, CEO at GigIndia, said PhonePe is a leader in the digital payments space, and added "we are delighted to be joining forces with them".
"GigIndia has been a trusted partner for fast-growing enterprises across India and in PhonePe we have found a like-minded partner, who supports our vision," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
