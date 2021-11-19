​​PhonePe announces ESOP buyback worth 135 crore

“Last December, we launched a new PhonePe ESOP plan and issued ESOPs to 100% of our employees across levels, functions and grades. All these employees will complete the one year cliff of their stock vesting next month, so it’s a great time to offer some liquidity to everyone. Almost 75% of our current workforce is eligible to participate in the current buyback offer, and for most it’s the first time in their careers that they’ve either owned ESOPs or had a chance to liquidate them," said Manmeet Sandhu, head of human resources, PhonePe.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}