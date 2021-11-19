PhonePe announces 135 cr ESOPs buyback programme from employees this year

PhonePe ESOPs buyback offer has a three-tier model, based on seniority. The top leadership, barring the founders, can sell up to 10% of their vested stock

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Digital payment app, PhonePe on Friday announced a buyback of employee stock options (ESOPs) worth ₹135 crore this year in which the company's founder will not participate. PhonePe ESOPs buyback offer has a three-tier model, based on seniority. The top leadership, barring the founders, can sell up to 10% of their vested stock. While the other employees can sell up to 25% of their vested stock. Phonepe has over 2,500 employees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Digital payment app, PhonePe on Friday announced a buyback of employee stock options (ESOPs) worth ₹135 crore this year in which the company's founder will not participate. PhonePe ESOPs buyback offer has a three-tier model, based on seniority. The top leadership, barring the founders, can sell up to 10% of their vested stock. While the other employees can sell up to 25% of their vested stock. Phonepe has over 2,500 employees.

Last year, PhonePe had launched this plan and issued ESOPs to 100% of our employees across levels, functions and grades. The company had allotted ESOPs to all its 2,200 employees starting at a minimum of ₹3.5 lakhs, cumulatively worth ₹1,500 crore. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Last year, PhonePe had launched this plan and issued ESOPs to 100% of our employees across levels, functions and grades. The company had allotted ESOPs to all its 2,200 employees starting at a minimum of ₹3.5 lakhs, cumulatively worth ₹1,500 crore. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"All these employees will complete the one year cliff of their stock vesting next month, so it's a great time to offer some liquidity to everyone," PhonePe Head of HR Manmeet Sandhu said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Sandhu, 75% of PhonePe's current workforce is eligible to participate in the current buyback offer.