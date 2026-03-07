Digital payments platform PhonePe has had a dream run by startup journeys. Founded 10 years ago by ex-employees at ecommerce giant Flipkart, the company is eyeing a valuation north of $10 billion in an initial public offer expected later in 2026.
PhonePe created $10bn value in 10 years. Esop holders to pocket $1.4bn of that
SummaryPhonePe is heading to an IPO valuing it at a likely $10.5 billion, a significant milestone for a company that is just 10 years old. But, the digital payments platform's unusually high Esop bill, estimated at $1.4 billion, is emerging as more than an optics challenge.
