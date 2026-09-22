PhonePe expands to UAE: Fintech gets in-principle nod for 2 payment licences | What it means

Digital payments platform PhonePe has received in-principle approval from the UAE central bank for two licences covering retail payment services, card schemes and stored value facilities, Reuters reported.

The Walmart-backed fintech said on Tuesday that the approval followed initial regulatory due diligence. However, it will need final approval from the UAE central bank before it can begin commercial operations in the country.

"Upon receipt of final regulatory approval, the company looks forward to collaborating with regional banks, licensed payment service providers, and local technology vendors," PhonePe said in a statement.

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PhonePe eyes UAE digital payments market PhonePe, which was launched in 2016, operates a payments application that allows users to recharge, pay bills and transfer money through India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network.

The company plans to build on its experience with India's digital payments ecosystem as it expands into the UAE, where digital payments already have a strong presence among domestic and international players.

Ritesh Pai, CEO-Executive Director, International Payments at PhonePe, said the company plans to differentiate itself by building use cases on top of the UAE's existing digital payment infrastructure.

"We will play to our core strengths," Pai said, according to ANI, adding that PhonePe has experience building use cases on top of digital public infrastructure and domestic payment ecosystems.

Pai pointed to Aani and Jaywan as relatively new payment platforms in the UAE and said PhonePe's experience with UPI could help it develop solutions across different segments of the market.

"Having seen the success of how UPI can proliferate, right from the enterprise kind of client to a small store, we think we have the necessary learnings, understandings and the innovation that is required to ride on top of this domestic payment ecosystem and create a difference into the UAE economy," he said.

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PhonePe plans partnerships in UAE Pai said PhonePe does not intend to operate in isolation and will work with the UAE central bank, federally regulated banks, fintech companies and technology providers.

"The idea is not to work in silos," he said, adding that the company aims to develop payment solutions for merchants and consumers in the UAE.

PhonePe's UAE expansion comes as the company prepares to revive plans for an initial public offering (IPO) that were put on hold earlier this year because of geopolitical uncertainty and volatile global market conditions.

The company has said it plans to restart the listing process once market conditions stabilise.

PhonePe is targeting a valuation of $9 billion to $10.5 billion in the IPO, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter cited by Reuters in March.