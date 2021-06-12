"I believe in this case, VPF has not only broken SEBI's code of conduct, but it has also acted in complete negligence of its fiduciary duties as a large shareholder of IndusOS. By deliberately derailing PhonePe's acquisition of IndusOS, a deal which all three OSLabs founders continue to also believe is in their company's best long-term interests, VPF has also hurt OSLabs' long-term interests," he said. Nigam expressed confidence that the company will prevail on both fronts, and added that "hopefully in the process also create a strong deterrent against bad actors trying to bully young startups".