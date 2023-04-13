PhonePe gets $100 mn more from General Atlantic, others

PhonePe was founded in December 2015 by CEO Sameer Nigam, Rahul Chari and Burzin Engineer. It offers several payments and financial services, including mutual funds and insurance products. It pits against publicly-listed Paytm and Google Pay, among others in India’s digital payments space. It claims to have more than 400 million registered users and more than 35 million offline merchants covering 99% of pin codes across India.PhonePe was looking to add buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) capabilities as well as access to an NBFC (non-banking finance company) licence by acquiring fintech startup ZestMoney for $200-300 million. The deal was later cancelled due to due diligence issues.