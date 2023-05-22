PhonePe gets another $100 mn fundraise from General Atlantic, raised $850 mn funds in 2023 so far2 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 12:59 PM IST
In another tranch of investment, PhonePe managed to secure an additional amount of $100 million investment from General Atlantic
In another round of successful investment funding, PhonePe has secured an additional amount of $100 million investment from General Atlantic. With this, General Atlantic's total investment in the fintech platform increased to $550 million. Last month, the company had another set of $100 million investment from the same firm as part of its giant fund-raising plan.
