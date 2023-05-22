In another round of successful investment funding, PhonePe has secured an additional amount of $100 million investment from General Atlantic. With this, General Atlantic's total investment in the fintech platform increased to $550 million. Last month, the company had another set of $100 million investment from the same firm as part of its giant fund-raising plan.

The latest capital infusion has increased the raised fund of PhonePe to a total of $850 million of primary capital in the current round. It is worth noting that the digital payments platform raised a total of $350 million from General Atlantic in January 2023. Later it received $100 million funding from Ribbit Capital,Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds in February. The fintech platform also bagged $200 million investment in primary capital from Walmart at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion in March, reported CNBC TV18.

The company is planning to raise $2 billion fund as part of its fundraiser program for capital expansion. Other than raising capital, the firm is also planning to go public in 2024-25. In the beginning of 2023, PhonePe confirmed its relocation to India. The company's main aim to return to India is invest in new businesses like insurance, wealth management and lending.

Formed in 2015, PhonePe, has now become one of India's largest payment apps. It caters to the need of more than 450 million of registered users. The company claims that one in every four Indians are now a PhonePe user. The company has also successfully digitised 3.5 crore (35 million) offline merchants working in tier 2,3,4 cities. The company is also a prime contender in Bharat Bill Pay System (BBPS), which processes over 45% of the transactions on the BPPS.

After is entry in the digital payment system, PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017. With this the tech platform managed to provide safe and convenient investing options to users. Later, it also launched Mutual Funds and Insurance products for its users.