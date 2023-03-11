PhonePe gets payment aggregator licence, reaches $1 trn annualised payment value run rate1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 03:26 PM IST
- The fintech firm claims to have digitised more than 35 million offline merchants spread across tier 2, 3, 4 cities and beyond, covering 99 per cent pin codes in India
Indian digital payments firm PhonePe, founded in December 2015 and now among the country's largest payments app, hits $1 trillion, or ₹84 lakh crore, annualised Total Payment Value (TPV) runrate, mainly on account of its lead in UPI transactions, the company announced on Saturday.
