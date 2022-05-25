PhonePe launches gold SIP

“PhonePe’s vision is to build products and offerings that cater to the varied investment needs of its 380 million users. As Indians look at finding smart ways to buy Gold, we are happy to provide our users the option of setting up a Gold SIP through UPI. PhonePe’s Gold SIP will help users build their long-term Gold Investments in a hassle-free way by allowing them to buy the purest 24K Gold through small and regular monthly investments," said Terence Lucien, head of investments, PhonePe.