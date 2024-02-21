PhonePe launches Indus Appstore to rival Google Play Store in India
PhonePe, owned by Walmart Inc., launches Indus Appstore, a new Android-based mobile application store in India to compete with Google's Play Store. The store offers over 200,000 apps and games in 12 Indian languages with no listing fees for developers until 2025.
PhonePe, a Walmart Inc. owned fintech, has launched a mobile application store for consumers in India. The Android-based store is called Indus Appstore, pits the product against Google’s Play Store.
